Kito ft Banks – Sad Girl Music

Australian-born, Los Angeles-based producer Kito returns with “Sad Girl Music” feat. BANKS.

The song finds BANKS contemplating the slip-up that’s turned her into a “bad girl listening / to sad girl music” and Kito redefining what “sad girl music” sounds like.

The track follows Kito’s late 2021 EP Blossom and marks her first collaboration with BANKS since she co-produced “Gimme,” the lead single from the renowned singer-songwriter’s 2019 album, III. Kito and BANKS wrote “Sad Girl Music” with MNEK, M-Phazes, and Rory Noble.

Kito says, “’Sad Girl Music’ is our bad girl anthem; I’ve had it on repeat ever since BANKS got on it and it’s definitely one of my favorite releases to date.”

BANKS adds, “After working together on ‘Gimme,’ Kito and I always talked about making more music together. When this song came together, it felt right. Doing a feature is fun for me because it gets me outside my box a little bit and this is a fresh, bouncy tune.”

#kito #hernameisbanks