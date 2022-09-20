Magdalena Bay – Unconditional

Los Angeles-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay—a.k.a. Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin—recently announced a deluxe reissue of their breakout debut album Mercurial World, out September 23 on Luminelle Recordings. Today they share another new track entitled “Unconditional,” alongside an amazing, self-directed video.
“We think of ‘Unconditional’ as ‘Secrets’ weird little cousin. Just like ‘All You Do,’ we loved it when we made it but it didn’t quite fit the flow of Mercurial World,” explain Magdalena Bay. As for the accompanying visual, they say: “This video is our dream birthday party, and you’re all invited.”
Magdalena Bay recently announced a Fall headline tour throughout the U.S., which kicks off later this month.
Tour dates
9/28/2022: Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club
9/30/2022: Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
10/1/2022: Eugene, OR – W.O.W Hall
10/2/2022: Arcata, CA – Arcata Theatre Lounge
10/4/2022: Santa Cruz, CA – The Atrium (at the Catalyst)
10/6/2022: Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
10/7/2022: Santa Fe, MN – Meow Wolf
10/9/2022: Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/11/2022: Houston, TX – White Oak Downstairs
10/12/2022: Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/13/2022: Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
10/16/2022: Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/28/2022: San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
Leave a Reply