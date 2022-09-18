The Arts Lead Sheet #64 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Have suggestions? Please tell us.

Grants

Jobs

Creative Syn Coordinator (Capitol Music) – Los Angeles, CA

https://www.universalmusic.com/label/capitol-music-group/

Freelance Reporter (MTN) – Denver, CO

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3259152402/

Opportunities

Events

Athena Project – Read & Rant – September 19, 2022 – 6:30pm MST

https://athenaprojectarts.org/event/read-and-rant-september-19-2022/

Indie Weekly #72- The Power Of Export: How your music can reach larger audiences abroad – September 20, 2022 – 4pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-72-tickets-383667689387?aff=erelexpmlt

Canadian Music Week Virtual Voices: Jeffrey Remedios – September 20, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rkGFf9aySt-Ma6AhCCBRoQ

Backline & Love4Live September Tour & Health Workshop – September 20, 2022 – 1pm PST

https://backline.care/tour-health-workshop/

COMBO: I Finished My Album, Now What? – September 26, 20222 – 7pm MST

https://coloradomusic.org/

(MBO) Money for Something: How Music Funding: Can Help Artists Grow Without Losing Control – September 29, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ekhG8OeEQam79BSqPdsxmg

Mile High Startups & Music – Denver, CO – September 29, 2022 – 4pm MST

https://milehighstartupsmusic-sep2022.splashthat.com/

Athena Project – Artists Night Out – Denver, CO – October 8, 2022 – 6:30pm MST

https://athenaprojectarts.org/event/artists-night-out-an-evening-of-open-mic-for-reproductive-justice/

(MBO) How Music Creators Can Ensure: They Get The Credit They Deserve – October 13, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_27ShFDOoTfipH9lyB4VDlQ

(MBO) Royalty Accounting For Everyone! with Infinite Catalog – October 20, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__DdtfvfcSWWsdOyC3PEe0Q

(MBO) Artist Opportunity in the Age of the Fan Economy – November 3, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RJAtuA7FRY-tFFj1C2t2oA

(MBO) How Data Analytics Are Helping to Solve the Industry’s Credit Problem – November 17, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dUQ2OP3GRN2dP2mxaa148Q

(MBO) How To Choose A Royalty Software That Scales As Quickly As Your Business – December 8, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RrJUjQU2S-Gt9DnD1Xk6hw