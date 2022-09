Kings Elliot – Bored of the Circus

Today, one of 2022’s most promising new voices Kings Elliot releases her sophomore EP Bored Of The Circus via Verve Forecast/Interscope. The EP is also available to purchase onlimited edition 10’’ vinyl. Along with the EP, Kings Elliot releases the official music video for “Ashes By The Morning.”

On the new EP, she shares, “Bored of the Circus is my realising that I need to escape my own circus, my head. Going through life, relationships and friendships when you struggle with your mind is like walking on a tightrope, constantly trying not to fall. The EP is also about me realising the need to embrace who I am rather than fighting it, even on the darkest days. There is a hopefulness that I want the songs to leave with the listener.”

Read FEMMUSIC’s interview with Kings Elliot here.

