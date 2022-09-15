Corook – It’s Ok

Corook

Self-described “singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and huge f*ckin dork,” corook [pronounced ‘co-rook’], has shared the playful, animated music video for “it’s ok!,” her adult lullaby for when life is just too much.

Later this month, corook will team up with NYC-based piano pop/rock trio Jukebox the Ghost for a fall tour, beginning September 28 at Philadelphia, PA’s Union Transfer, traveling through mid-October and including a stop at LA’s Echoplex on October 14.

SEPTEMBER 

28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer* 

29 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27* 

30 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater* 

OCTOBER 

1 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle* 

2 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft* 

3 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East* 

5 – St Louis, MO – Off Broadway* 

6 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck* 

7 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall* 

8 – Dallas, TX – Trees* 

10 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom* 

11 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room @ House of Blues San Diego* 

13 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace*

14 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex* 

15 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall* 

17 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom* 

18 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre* 

NOVEMBER

18 – Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital

*All Dates w/Jukebox the Ghost 

