Corook – It’s Ok

Self-described “singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and huge f*ckin dork,” corook [pronounced ‘co-rook’], has shared the playful, animated music video for “it’s ok!,” her adult lullaby for when life is just too much.
Later this month, corook will team up with NYC-based piano pop/rock trio Jukebox the Ghost for a fall tour, beginning September 28 at Philadelphia, PA’s Union Transfer, traveling through mid-October and including a stop at LA’s Echoplex on October 14.
SEPTEMBER
28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*
29 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27*
30 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater*
OCTOBER
1 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle*
2 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft*
3 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East*
5 – St Louis, MO – Off Broadway*
6 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck*
7 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall*
8 – Dallas, TX – Trees*
10 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom*
11 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room @ House of Blues San Diego*
13 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace*
