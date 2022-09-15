Corook – It’s Ok

Self-described “singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and huge f*ckin dork,” corook [pronounced ‘co-rook’], has shared the playful, animated music video for “it’s ok!,” her adult lullaby for when life is just too much.

Later this month, corook will team up with NYC-based piano pop/rock trio Jukebox the Ghost for a fall tour, beginning September 28 at Philadelphia, PA’s Union Transfer, traveling through mid-October and including a stop at LA’s Echoplex on October 14.

SEPTEMBER

28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

29 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27*

30 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater*

OCTOBER

1 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle*

2 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft*

3 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East*

5 – St Louis, MO – Off Broadway*

6 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck*

7 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall*

8 – Dallas, TX – Trees*

10 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom*

11 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room @ House of Blues San Diego*

13 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace*

14 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex*

15 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall*

17 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom*

18 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre*

NOVEMBER

18 – Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital

*All Dates w/Jukebox the Ghost

#hicorook