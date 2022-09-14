G Flip ft Trans Chorus of Los Angeles – – Waste of Space

It was announced last week that G will be performing during the halftime show of the AFL Grand Final (the Australian equivalent of the Super Bowl) on September 24. The landmark performance will be seen by 100,000 attendees and over 6 million viewers across the world.

G is currently working on their second album.

When G Flip released “Waste of Space In July” it included the following statement (Below). Today she released an acoustic version featuring the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles.

The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles is the nation’s premiere all Trans-Identified Chorus in America, consisting of Transgender, Non-Binary, Intersex, Gender Non-Conforming and Gender-Fluid individuals. TCLA celebrates diversity and acceptance in appearance and vocal presentation so that others can see and feel the joy we share. Through our music we bring to everyone, awareness, understanding, power and victory for the Trans community.

Dear World,

Today, I released my song ‘Waste Of Space’. The song and video are about my gender identity and, to be honest, I wasn’t sure if I would ever release this song.

A few months ago, my gender identity was thrown into headlines and talked about more than I ever thought was possible. I’ve been flooded with messages and questions about being non-binary. There have been many positive messages including from parents reaching out and asking on how to best support their non-binary children, as well as messages from people who just want to understand what being non-binary is and means. But there have also been a lot of hateful messages about my gender identity and people even telling me that I’m not non-binary. As I receive more and more of these messages, I realise how much education the world needs when it comes to gender identity. Even though I wasn’t sure if I’d ever release this song, the more I thought about it, I realised how much the world needs this song.

Today is International Non-Binary People’s Day. I’m releasing this song because I know that if I had this song as a kid, it would have changed my entire life.

My first memory of being confused about my gender was when I was 7. I played with the boys and wore the boys uniform to school because I thought I was one of them. One day, the boys told me I couldn’t play with them anymore because I was a girl. I went to the girls table in hopes that I would belong there. But they also told me I couldn’t play with them because I was dressed like a boy. I was left in the middle, with no one to play with. The kids would call me a “waste of space” and I was ostracised. This left me confused.

When you Google “non-binary” it says neither a man nor woman, but it’s so much more than that. It’s a spectrum. I’m not neither, I feel like I’m both. Everyone lies on a different part of the spectrum, even those who identify as a girl or a boy.

I’m proud to say the entire cast of the music video identify as non-binary or gender-fluid, and the crew behind the camera are over 85% queer and 55% gender non-conforming. For everyone involved with ‘Waste Of Space’, it wasn’t just another day at work. We are all passionate about the overall mission of my project to bring queer and non-binary representation to the world.

I feel like my purpose on this earth is to educate the world on gender identity and be the non-binary role-model that I never had growing up.

Representation in the media matters. I, along with so many other gender non-conforming souls, are here. We are present and we are going to make noise so that this generation and future generations aren’t ostracised for being their beautiful, authentic selves.

To anyone who’s ever felt like a waste of space, you’re not. You’re important, you matter, and you have purpose in this world.

G x

