Amyl & The Sniffers Tour – Live at The Forum

Amyl & the Sniffers – the Melbourne, Australia rock band fronted by powerhouse Amy Taylor – return stateside this weekend for their Fall U.S. tour.

To celebrate the start of the tour, Amyl & the Sniffers share an incredible live video today. Featuring three tracks performed live at The Forum in Melbourne, the video includes “Mutts,” “Capital” and “Choices.”

“I wanted this to be filmed so people could see what our live show was like during the ‘Comfort To Me’ touring period,” Amy Taylor says of the live video. “It had to be filmed by John Angus Stewart of PHC Films as he has been there filming since the beginning. He was in the studio with us shooting behind the scenes when the album was being recorded, he made all of our videos and shot our Live from Williamstown show, and finally these clips, shot at this iconic venue in our hometown. John’s energy parallels mine, so I’m really happy having him on stage with me. You get up close and personal on these.”

Amyl & The Sniffers’ sophomore album Comfort To Me is out now. Comfort To Me, which was co-produced by the band and Dan Luscombe, is the follow-up to Amyl & the Sniffers’ critically acclaimed 2019 self-titled debut album, which won Australia’s esteemed ARIA Award for Best Rock Album and saw the band tour their anarchic and ridiculously fun live show internationally for the past two years.

Tour dates

9/18/22 – Primavera Sound – Los Angeles, CA

9/20/22 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

9/21/22 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

9/23/22 – Terminal 5 – NYC

9/24/22 – 9:30 Club – Washington, D.C.

9/25/22 – Big Night Live – Boston, MA

9/27/22 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

9/28/22 – Vic Theatre – Chicago, IL

9/29/22 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

10/1/22 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

10/2/22 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

10/4/22 – Knitting Factory – Boise, ID

10/5/22 – Sessions Music Hall – Eugene, OR

10/6/22 – Showbox Sodo – Seattle, WA

10/9/22 – Ohana Encore Weekend – Dana Point, CA

#amylandthesniffers