Dehd – Eggshells

2022 has been the ultimate rollercoaster for rising alt-rockers Dehd. Hitting many millions of streams, playing several sold-out worldwide shows, and garnering widespread critical acclaim for Blue Skies, their new album out now on Fat Possum, is just the tip of the iceberg of a whirlwind 6 months. Today, Dehd offer a new single/video “Eggshells,” showing them in a different, more reflective light than ever before.

Dehd are currently touring across North America, playing dates in Los Angeles, New York and more, before they cross the pond for a EU/UK tour.

Dehd Tour Dates

Tue. Sept. 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line **

Wed. Sept. 21 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre **

Thu. Sept. 22 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown **

Fri. Sept. 23 – Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall **

Sat. Sept. 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot **

Sun. Sept. 25 – Garden City, ID @ Flipside Fest

Tue. Sept. 27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom **

Wed. Sept. 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre **

Fri. Sept. 30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market **

Sun. Oct. 2 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall **

Wed. Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre &&

Thu. Oct. 6 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park **

Fri. Oct. 7 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre **

Sun. Oct. 9 – Austin, TX @ ACL Music Festival

Wed. Oct. 12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater $$

Thu. Oct. 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $$

Sun. Oct. 16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Music Festival

Fri. Oct. 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $$

Sat. Oct. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl – Philadelphia $$

Sun. Oct. 23 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat $$

Tue. Oct. 25 – Boston, MA @ Royale $$

Wed. Oct. 26 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount $$

Thu. Oct. 27 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House $$

Wed. Nov. 2 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia !!

Thu. Nov. 3 – Aarau, CH @ Kiff !!

Sat. Nov. 5 – Berlin, DE @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Mon. Nov. 7 – Copenhagen, [email protected] Loppen !!

Tue. Nov. 8 – Stockholm, SE @ Kristallen !!

Wed. Nov. 9 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee !!

Fri. Nov. 11 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow !!

Sat. Nov. 12 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique ^^

Sun. Nov. 13 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Mon. Nov. 14 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Wed. Nov. 16 – Bristol, UK @ The Lanes ^^

Thu. Nov. 17 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^^

Fri. Nov. 18 – Sunderland, UK @ Pop Recs ^^

Sat. Nov. 19 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor ^^

Sun. Nov. 20 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory ^^

** w/ EXUM

!! w/ Bnny

$$ w/ Number One Popstar

^^ w/ Lala Lala

#dead.horse