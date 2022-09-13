Dehd – Eggshells

2022 has been the ultimate rollercoaster for rising alt-rockers Dehd. Hitting many millions of streams, playing several sold-out worldwide shows, and garnering widespread critical acclaim for Blue Skies, their new album out now on Fat Possum, is just the tip of the iceberg of a whirlwind 6 months. Today, Dehd offer a new single/video “Eggshells,” showing them in a different, more reflective light than ever before.
Dehd are currently touring across North America, playing dates in Los Angeles, New York and more, before they cross the pond for a EU/UK tour.
Dehd Tour Dates
Tue. Sept. 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line **
Wed. Sept. 21 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre **
Thu. Sept. 22 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown **
Fri. Sept. 23 – Denver, CO @ The Summit Music Hall **
Sat. Sept. 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot **
Sun. Sept. 25 – Garden City, ID @ Flipside Fest
Tue. Sept. 27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom **
Wed. Sept. 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre **
Fri. Sept. 30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market **
Sun. Oct. 2 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall **
Wed. Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre &&
Thu. Oct. 6 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park **
