Okay Kaya – Jolene From Her Own Perspective

Okay Kaya shares a mind-altering video for “Jolene From Her Own Perspective,” the new single from her upcoming world-building album, SAP, out November 4th on Jagjaguwar. The track finds Kaya Wilkins imagining Dolly Parton’s nemesis responding to her song: “I can’t believe we’re arguing about some man. That’s so silly. In fact, I’d rather talk about you and me.”

Wilkins calls the song “a love note from a depraved bisexual, haha just kidding. No, it’s Jolene as a queer anthem. Except it’s not a cover, it is a new tune. As the title declares: Jolene from her own perspective. Dolly forever.”

The video acts as a companion to the previously released video for the album’s lead single “Spinal Tap,”. Both videos were made in collaboration with acclaimed visual artist Austin Lee and demonstrate Lee and Wilkins playful and unique studio exchange. The laborious process took months to complete and involved virtual reality renderings inspired by Kaya’s drawings and complex storybuilding between the two artists.

#okay.kaya