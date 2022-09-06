Winter ft Sasami – Good

Today, Winter has shared another preview of her new album What Kind of Blue Are You?, due out October 14th on cult indie label Bar/None Records (Yo La Tengo, Ivy). “good” is a gorgeous slowcore spectacle that features a plume of harmonies from SASAMI. “This song is intoxicating.” says Samira Winter, “SASAMI has such a strong presence and voice, she really turned up the notch in how alluring and seductive this song feels.”

Tour Dates

Sep 9 – Melbourne, VIC – Corner Hotel #

Sept 12 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique, AB Club #

Sept 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso #

Sept 14 – Cologne, Germany – Yuca #

Sept 16 – Stockholm, Sweden – Nalen Klubb #

Sept 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Ideal Bar, VEGA #

Sept 19 – Berlin, Germany – Badehaus #

Sept 23 – Paris, France – Le Pop-up du Label #

Sept 25 – Bristol, UK – Louisiana #

Sept 26 – Manchester, UK – YES #

Sept 27 – London, UK – Village Underground #

Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Oct 28 – Chicago, IL @ Hideout

Oct 29 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s *

Oct 30 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

Oct 31 – Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

Nov 1 – Boston, MA @ Lilypad

Nov 3 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Nov 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Nov 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

# w/ Hatchie

* w/ Panchiko

#daydreamingwinter #sasami