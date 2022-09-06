Winter ft Sasami – Good

Today, Winter has shared another preview of her new album What Kind of Blue Are You?, due out October 14th on cult indie label Bar/None Records (Yo La Tengo, Ivy). “good” is a gorgeous slowcore spectacle that features a plume of harmonies from SASAMI. “This song is intoxicating.” says Samira Winter, “SASAMI has such a strong presence and voice, she really turned up the notch in how alluring and seductive this song feels.”
Tour Dates
Sep 9 – Melbourne, VIC – Corner Hotel #
Sept 12 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique, AB Club #
