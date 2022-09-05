Telenova – Stained Glass Love

Following the release of their highly-anticipated sophomore EP and ahead of their celebratory national tour, decorated Melbourne-based trio Telenova reveal the accompanying video for EP title track ‘Stained Glass Love’.

All white lace, ethereal gold headpieces and gothic architecture the ‘Stained Glass Love’ video was conceptualised and created by front woman Angeline Armstrong alongside Levi Cranston, and shot on expired Super 8 film to, in Ange’s words, “get abstract ethereal textures – giving up on trying to translate the song ‘literally’ in a narrative and instead focusing on emoting a mood and sense of transcendence.”

The band’s highly anticipated sophomore EP Stained Glass Love was released last month.

“The writing of this EP was a pretty visceral experience,” Armstrong explains. “The majority of these songs were written in the heart of Melbourne’s long lockdowns and I think we all understand that feeling of being hyper introspective at that time.”

September 5th, 2022