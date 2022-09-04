Is It Time For A New Lilith Fair?

In 1999 I attended Lilith Fair in Winter Park, Colorado. It was the last year of Lilith Fair. For those too young to remember, Lilith Fair was a revolution. It was a tour of women artists entirely run by women from on stage to backstage. It was started by Canadian artist Sarah McLachlan. McLachlan had heard for years that a women led tour couldn’t be profitable.

What made Lilith Fair special? The best women in the industry from all genres on stage. Multiple stages. Multiple genres. Lilith Fair was willing to experiment with big name artists to artists just beginning. People know Sarah McLachlan and Sheryl Crow. They didn’t know K’s Choice or Kim Fox.

What happened after? There were mini Lilith Fair tours that happened after. In multiple cities local women artists started their own women shows, and organizations. FEMMUSIC covered many in our infancy.

Why now? In 2018 Phoebe Bridgers formed the supergroup boygenius made up of Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker & Bridgers. She did a tour will all artists having separate sets, and then a boygenius set. Bridgers has since formed her own label Saddest Factory Records.

This summer I’ve caught 2 amazing womens’ tours: The Wild Hearts Tour and Here and There Fest. The Wild Hearts Tour is Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen & Julien Baker. Here and There Fest included multiple artists in different cities. It is founded by Courtney Barnett of Milk! Records.

What needs to happen next? What made Lilith Fair special and unique was the blending of genres. Could would we have a touring festival that included Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Halestorm? It’s time to try. I think we already have the beginning of the founders of the next Lilith Fair with Bridgers, Van Etten and Barnett. Next we the big guns of Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and others to bridge the gap. COVID caused too many voices to go silent in the post #MeToo world. It is time for the world to remember that women don’t just sing, they roar.