Carmen Sandim at Dazzle – September 11, 2022

Gift of Jazz’s Women in Jazz Series featuring Carmen Sandim

September 11, 2022

6:30pm

The series dates back to 2011, when The Gift of Jazz first highlighted the contributions of the talented Denver-area jazz musicians who happen to be women with a concert at the Governor’s Mansion. Since then, we have presented many events celebrating the contributions of this growing contingent of notable female artists here, including events that paid tribute to Nina Simone, Regina Carter and Melody Gardot to name a few.

The band we are presenting on September 11th at Dazzle is an all-female jazz trio led by pianist/composer Carmen Sandim with Juli Roster and Amy Shelly performing her original Brazilian inspired compositions.

Future Women in Jazz events will include a big band celebration of the compositions penned by Japanese-American composer Toshiko Akiyoshi, scheduled for this November at a date and venue to be announced shortly.

David Froman, Gift of Jazz

Over her 30+ year relationship with music, award-winning composer and pianist Carmen Sandim has explored a variety of music styles – from performing with a Symphony orchestra, to composing TV jingles, to scoring for independent movies and Big Band, to leading her own Jazz groups.

In June Sandim released her latest album, Mini Brazilian Beasts via Octave Records.