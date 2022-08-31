Puppy Angst – In Sensitivity

Puppy Angst is a moody quartet from Philadelphia started by Alyssa Milman (guitar and vocals, they/them). Alyssa’s songwriting combines raw, diary-like lyricism colored by the biting introspection of adulthood with shoegaze and dream pop influences, resulting in tracks that tell a noisy and unapologetic coming-of-age story. Dan Leinweber (guitar, he/him), Eric Naroden (drums, he/him), and John Heywood (bass, he/him) round out the rest of the band.

In 2018, Puppy Angst self-recorded and released their first EP, Tiny Thoughts, with distribution by goodhowareyou records on all streaming platforms as well as a limited run of tapes by Small Grey Records.

Today they release “In Sensitivity.”

“”In Sensitivity” is a super upbeat song about working towards happiness despite struggling with mental health. The song is filled with dreamy, nostalgic guitar tones that get swallowed up by fuzz, wacky vocal processing, a melodic bassline, simultaneous guitar and synth solos… the hook and instrumentation are really fun, despite the lyrics maybe not being the happiest. In sensitivity, there is strength!” -Alyssa Milman

