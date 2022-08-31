Latto – It’s Givin’

Latto

Today, ATL-based Queen Of Da Souf rapper Latto drops epic visual for “It’s Givin” via RCA Records.

Directed by Chandler Lass, the video has cameos from famous stars including Ella Mai, Flo Milli, Chlöe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Tiffany “New York” Pollack, Angela Simmons and more.

#latto

August 31st, 2022

