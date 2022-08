Multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® Award nominated artist Tove Lo is back today with the official music video for ‘2 Die 4’, the latest single off her highly anticipated fifth studio album DIRT FEMME, out October 14th via Pretty Swede Records/mtheory.

Speaking about the new video, Tove reveals, “We wanted to make a pop bitch y2k experience. With all the choreo, the outfits, the wetness. I think we more than delivered.”

DIRT FEMME TOUR

AUS & NZ TOUR DATES

9/21 – Auckland / Powerstation

9/23 – Melbourne / Listen Out Festival

9/25 – Perth / Listen Out Festival

9/28 – Melbourne / 170 Russell

9/29 – Sydney / Metro

10/1 – Sydney / Listen Out Festival

10/2 – Brisbane / Listen Out Festival

UK & EUROPE TOUR DATES

10/29 – Dublin / Academy *

11/1 -Glasgow / SWG3*

11/2 – Manchester / Academy*

11/3 – Birmingham / O2*

11/5 – London / Roundhouse*

11/8 – Brussels / La Madeleine*

11/9 – Cologne / Live Music Hall*

11/10 -Paris / Bataclan – Sold Out *

11/12 – Luxembourg / den Atelier*

11/13 – Amsterdam / Melkweg *

11/15 – Berlin / Astra*

11/16 – Warsaw / Stodola*

11/18 – Cophenhagen / Vega*

11/19 – Oslo / Sentrum Scene*

11/21 – Stockholm / Berns*

11/22 – Stockholm / Berns*

*Miya Folick Supporting

#Tovelo