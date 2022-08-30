Malú Trevejo ft Yovngchimi– Tu Lo Tienes

Multi-platinum Latin music sensation Malú Trevejo has released her latest single “Tu Lo Tienes (feat. YOVNGCHIMI).”

The undeniable summer anthem features, YOVNGCHIMI, the Puerto Rican breakout star recently co-signed by Bad Bunny.  “Tu Lo Tienes” is also accompanied by a visual directed by the dynamic duo Ring Ring (Alex and Tristan Demic).

