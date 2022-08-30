Jessie Reyez North American Tour

Jessie Reyez

Earlier this month, Grammy-nominated, 4x Juno-winning, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez announced her sophomore album, YESSIE, arriving September 16 via FMLY / Island Records.

Yessie

Today in support, Reyez announces The YESSIE Tour, a 29-date fall tour across North America, produced by Live Nation.

October 13th – Miami, FL – The Oasis

October 15th – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

October 16th – Houston, TX – House of Blues

October 18th – Austin, TX – Emo’s

October 19th – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

October 20th – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

October 23rd – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

October 24th – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

October 25th – San Diego, CA – SOMA

October 27th – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

October 28th – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

October 30th – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

October 31st – Vancouver, BC – The Orpheum

November 2nd – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

November 3rd – Denver, CO – Summit

November 6th – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

November 8th – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

November 11th – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

November 13th – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

November 14th – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

November 16th – Charlotte, NC – Underground at The Fillmore

November 17th – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

November 19th – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

November 20th – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

November 22nd – Boston, MA – House of Blues

November 26th – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

November 28th – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

December 2nd – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

December 4th – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

#jessiereyez

August 30th, 2022

