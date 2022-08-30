Jessie Reyez North American Tour

Earlier this month, Grammy-nominated, 4x Juno-winning, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez announced her sophomore album, YESSIE, arriving September 16 via FMLY / Island Records.
Today in support, Reyez announces The YESSIE Tour, a 29-date fall tour across North America, produced by Live Nation.
October 13th – Miami, FL – The Oasis
October 15th – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
October 16th – Houston, TX – House of Blues
October 18th – Austin, TX – Emo’s
October 19th – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
October 20th – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
October 23rd – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
October 24th – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
October 25th – San Diego, CA – SOMA
October 27th – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
October 28th – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
October 30th – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
October 31st – Vancouver, BC – The Orpheum
November 2nd – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
November 3rd – Denver, CO – Summit
November 6th – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
November 8th – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
November 11th – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
November 13th – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
November 14th – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
November 16th – Charlotte, NC – Underground at The Fillmore
November 17th – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
November 19th – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
November 20th – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
November 22nd – Boston, MA – House of Blues
November 26th – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
November 28th – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
December 2nd – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
December 4th – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
