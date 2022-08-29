Spice – Emancipated

GRAMMY® Award-nominated Queen Of Dancehall Spice proudly presents her highly anticipated sophomore album, Emancipated. It marks the artist’s debut under her newly formed independent partnership with Stealth Music Group/UnitedMasters.

To celebrate the arrival of this red-hot album, Spice just shared the music video for the latest single and dance floor-ready anthem, “Tape Measure.”

Her choreography instantly captivates as a party pops off around her. Meanwhile, the hook echoes as a global chant to move audiences worldwide.

“It means absolutely everything to me to be at this place. To now be free and to be emancipated. It’s the most powerful thing any artist could have in their entire career, to be free or independent or to be able to put out what you know. This is me. This is what’s coming from me. This is my art. This is my creativity. This is who I am,” says Spice.

#spice