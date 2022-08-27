Raiche – Feelings

R&B vocalist Raiche has announced therelease of her single, “Feelings,” available now via GDE/Island Prolific/Atlantic Records

“This single is about being so into someone you are kind of just friends with, and you take it easy and wait for the right time to make the move.” – Raiche

#mynameisraiche

August 27th, 2022

