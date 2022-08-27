Gayle – God Has A Sense of Humor

Multi-platinum pop singer-songwriter GAYLE has shared new track “god has a sense of humor,” available now via Atlantic Records/Arthouse Records.

Produced by Ryan Linvall (Olivia Rodrigo, Hinds, Chloe Moriondo) and Noah Conrad (Kelsea Ballerini, Tai Verdes) and co-written by GAYLE with Linvall and Sarah Solovay (Shawn Mendes, Jason Derulo), the gripping song reveals the growing power of GAYLE’s songcraft – introspective, irreverent, and irresistible.

GAYLE

avoiding college tour

FALL 2022

AUGUST

26 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival *

28 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival *

SEPTEMBER

3 – Madrid, Spain – Coca-Cola Music Experience 2022 *

22 – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival *

OCTOBER

1 – Concord, NC – Breakaway *

7 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival *

8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall #

9 – Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room #

13 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf #

14 – Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford #

19 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre #

21 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall #

25 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club #

26 – Seattle, WA – Nuemos #

27 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom #

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex #

30 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater #

NOVEMBER

1 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall ^

2 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre ^

3 – Detroit, MI – El Club ^

5 – New York, NY – Webster Hall ^

7 – Washington, DC – Union Stage ^

9 – Orlando, FL – The Social ^

10 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum ^

11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room ^

* Festival Appearance

# w/ Special Guest Carlie Hanson

^ w/ Special Guest poutyface

