6th Loud Women Festival at Amersham, Arms – September 2-3, 2022

6th Loud Women Festival at Amersham, Arms

London, UK

September 2-3, 2022

For the 6th time Loud Women presents a 2 day festival of artist in London. This time it is over 20 artists over 2 days. Tickets are available here.

This year’s fest includes returning acts like Lilith Ai, Rabies Babies, and The Menstrual Cramps. There are also many new acts to see. FEMMUSIC has followed the other Loud Women Fests here.

Here is the line-up:

FRIDAY 2 SEPT:

CHROMA

MUFF

Pink Suits

The Menstrual Cramps

Queen Cult

SATURDAY 3 SEPT:

Bugeye

Charley Stone

Deux Furieuses

Deuxes

Dinosaur Skull

Fraulein

Gilan

Girlcrush

Hannah Rose Kessler

Hotwax

I am HER

I, Doris

Killdren

Lambrini Girls

Lilith Ai

MIRI

Okay, Bye

Rabies Babies

Shelf Lives

Snoozers

YNES