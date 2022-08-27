6th Loud Women Festival at Amersham, Arms – September 2-3, 2022

London, UK

September 2-3, 2022

For the 6th time Loud Women presents a 2 day festival of artist in London. This time it is over 20 artists over 2 days. Tickets are available here

This year’s fest includes returning acts like Lilith Ai, Rabies Babies, and The Menstrual Cramps. There are also many new acts to see. FEMMUSIC has followed the other Loud Women Fests here.

Here is the line-up:

FRIDAY 2 SEPT:

CHROMA

MUFF

Pink Suits

The Menstrual Cramps

Queen Cult

SATURDAY 3 SEPT:

Bugeye

Charley Stone 

Deux Furieuses

Deuxes

Dinosaur Skull

Fraulein

Gilan 

Girlcrush

Hannah Rose Kessler

Hotwax

I am HER

I, Doris

Killdren 

Lambrini Girls

Lilith Ai

MIRI

Okay, Bye 

Rabies Babies 

Shelf Lives

Snoozers

YNES

 

August 27th, 2022

