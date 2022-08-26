Noah Cyrus, Benjamin Gibbard – Every Beginning Ends
Noah Cyrus continues to tease her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part, with a duet alongside Death Cab For Cutie’s Benjamin Gibbard titled ‘Every Beginning Ends,’ a spectacularly subtle and heart wrenching country ballad detailing the demise of a tired romance. Recorded in Seattle at Benjamin’s studio, their call-and-response details of a dwindling love further cements Cyrus as one of the best songwriters of her generation.
On writing this song with Cyrus, Gibbard shared to Rolling Stone, “I kept coming back to it and just basking in her brilliance,” Gibbard says, comparing her writing style to his friend Jenny Lewis’. “It’s easy to be mysterious. It’s easy to be aloof. It’s easy to be cool. It’s so much harder to be earnest, and it’s so much harder because she’s really opening herself up with a lot of these songs.”
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
10/4 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
10/5 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey
10/7 – 10/9 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits
10/9 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
10/10 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
10/11 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
