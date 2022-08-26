Noah Cyrus, Benjamin Gibbard – Every Beginning Ends

Noah Cyrus continues to tease her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part, with a duet alongside Death Cab For Cutie’s Benjamin Gibbard titled ‘Every Beginning Ends,’ a spectacularly subtle and heart wrenching country ballad detailing the demise of a tired romance. Recorded in Seattle at Benjamin’s studio, their call-and-response details of a dwindling love further cements Cyrus as one of the best songwriters of her generation.

On writing this song with Cyrus, Gibbard shared to Rolling Stone, “I kept coming back to it and just basking in her brilliance,” Gibbard says, comparing her writing style to his friend Jenny Lewis’. “It’s easy to be mysterious. It’s easy to be aloof. It’s easy to be cool. It’s so much harder to be earnest, and it’s so much harder because she’s really opening herself up with a lot of these songs.”

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

10/4 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

10/5 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey

10/7 – 10/9 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

10/9 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

10/10 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

10/11 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

10/13 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge

10/14 – 10/16 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

10/16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

10/17 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

10/20 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

10/21 – Washington D.C. – 9:30 Club

10/22 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

10/24 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD

10/25 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix

10/27 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

10/28 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

10/29 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theatre

10/31 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

11/1 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Grand at Complex

11/3 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

11/4 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

