Ashe – Emotional

California-based, RIAA Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Ashe releases her new single and accompanying video, “Emotional” – available everywhere via Mom+Pop Music. The song is taken from her highly-anticipated forthcoming sophomore album Rae, out on October 14th.

Directed by Jason Lester, the psychedelic-infused video gives life to the carefree tune and is reminiscent of The Velvet Underground’s live performance at Andy Warhol’s Factory.

On the story behind the track, Ashe shares, “Sometimes we just take things far too seriously in love and sometimes it’s just about driving a little too fast and having a little too much fun.”

About the upcoming album, she says, “I’m stepping into a fun and sexy era. We care too much about what others think of us. When I don’t pay attention to that, the songs break through the noise. The biggest thing I want you to pull from the album is, ‘Do your thing, have fun, and don’t give a shit about what people think’.”

August 26th, 2022

