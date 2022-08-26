Anna Clendening – I Don’t Even Think About You Anymore

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Anna Clendening has shared “I Don’t Even Like You Anymore,” available now via Atlantic Records.

Already a fan favorite after a viral series of online teases, “I Don’t Even Like You Anymore” heralds the upcoming arrival of Clendening’s eagerly awaited new EP, UNTITLED X’S, arriving everywhere on Friday, September 9.

UNTITLED X’S follows an 18-month hiatus that found Clendening relocating from Los Angeles to Nashville where she fully embraced herself as an artist and songwriter, a period of deep personal growth which led to an outpouring of introspection and creativity.

“I wanted to write about the past five relationships I’ve had just to get it all out there,” Clendening says. “Being a spiteful human sometimes, I thought it would be cool to name each song after a guy. My manager said it wouldn’t be cool to get sued—he was right. That’s how we came up with UNTITLED X’S. Every song is very much about a specific person.”

SEPTEMBER

7 – Nashville, TN – The Basement

19 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right

21 – Boston, MA – Red Room Café 939

25 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

OCTOBER

5 – Los Angeles, CA – Hotel Café

#annaclendening