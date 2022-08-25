Talii – More Than Friends

Today, rising artist and songwriter Talii has released a brand new single titled “More Than Friends.”

“‘More Than Friends’ actually started as a vocal sample that, my boyfriend/producer, Gbliz and I created. Phil Mango (of Luxury Lane) took the sample and added this amazing afrobeats bounce to it. More than friends is bringing the listener in on a conversation going on with a friend and I. She’s been venting about her toxic boyfriend, meanwhile, I’m insinuating that I can treat her better (“we could be more than friends”). It’s the first time I’ve ever shared my queer side in a song before so it’s nerve wracking yet freeing. I feel like the persona I take on in the song is a little more confident than I am when it comes to flirting with women lol but it was fun to embody that for this song.”

