Madison Beer – Dangerous

Today, Madison Beer releases her new single “Dangerous” with its official music video. The drop comes ahead of her performances in the UK this weekend at the Reading and Leeds festivals, where she’ll perform “Dangerous” live for the first time

“Dangerous” is co-produced and co-written by Madison alongside Tobias Jesso Jr and James Francies, as well as longtime collaborators Tim Sommers, Jeremy “Kinetics” Dussolliet, and Leroy Clampitt. The song is a beautiful showcase of Madison’s vocals through lush harmonies and dreamy production, complete with an ethereal string arrangement. The cinematic visual, co-directed by Madison, finds the rising pop star in an emotional performance of the track, centerstage amongst an orchestra ensemble.

“Dangerous is the start of a more honest, vulnerable and mature chapter,” says Madison. “It’s about accepting that some situations didn’t pan out the way you imagined. And it’s about questioning your own responsibility in a relationship. I’m really excited for fans to hear this new side and hope they love it as much as I do!”

