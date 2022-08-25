Bri Oglu – Slowly

Bri Oglu has released her debut single, “Slowly,” an alt-pop exploration of the brief moments following a confession of love. The song talks about living in the unknown and being unsure if one is at the beginning of a new romance or at the end of a friendship.

“I wrote this song in 2019 and then shelved it because I couldn’t quite figure out its voice,” Oglu shares. “I wrote it about the person who ended up producing it years later; it was a pretty surreal full-circle moment.” With lyrics such as, “why is it before the rise we feel so small?” and “if I’m gonna lose you, please don’t say it just yet,” Oglu gracefully describes the anxieties of facing the unknown. Adding onto an epic, cinematic production from Will Snyder alongside Oglu’s sweet yet unique vocal textures, this song is sure to make a listener feel moved. “Slowly” was mastered at Sterling Sound by Idania Valencia (Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith, X Ambassadors).

