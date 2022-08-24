Maisy Kay – Emotionally Unavailable

Fast rising avant-pop visionary Maisy Kay has released her dreamy new single “Emotionally Unavailable.”

Inspired by experiences dating in the digital world and embracing synth-pop maximalism, “Emotionally Unavailable” reflects on if we’re just using the phrase to protect ourselves from getting hurt while imagining what a world closed off from emotions would really look like.

“That song came from thinking about how my generation has a hard time connecting with our feelings, and how social media has changed the way we date and treat other people,” shares Maisy on the inspiration for the song. “I was making a joke about how I’d been labeling myself emotionally unavailable, but then I started questioning whether I was just using that as an excuse or if it was really true.”

#maisykay