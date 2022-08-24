Magdalena Bay – All You Do

Los Angeles-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay—a.k.a. Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin—recently announced a deluxe reissue of their breakout debut album Mercurial World, out September 23 on Luminelle Recordings.

The band share their first new single of 2022. The guitar-driven “All You Do” swells into a majestic pop gem that perfectly complements the reimagined sonic landscape of Mercurial World Deluxe.

Magdalena Bay recently announced a Fall headline tour throughout the U.S., and continue their festival run this weekend at This Ain’t No Picnic in Los Angeles. The band performed at Primavera and Pitchfork Festivals this Summer, and will play Austin City Limits and Second Sky later this year. See below to find a show near you and get tickets here.

Tour dates

8/27-28/2022: Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl

9/28/2022: Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

9/30/2022: Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

10/1/2022: Eugene, OR – W.O.W Hall

10/2/2022: Arcata, CA – Arcata Theatre Lounge

10/4/2022: Santa Cruz, CA – The Atrium (at the Catalyst)

10/6/2022: Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

10/7/2022: Santa Fe, MN – Meow Wolf

10/9/2022: Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/11/2022: Houston, TX – White Oak Downstairs

10/12/2022: Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/13/2022: Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

10/16/2022: Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/28/2022: San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

10/29/2022: Oakland, CA – Second Sky

11/1/2022: Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

11/2/2022: Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

11/4/2022: Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

11/5/2022: Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

11/6/2022: Madison, WI- Majestic Theatre

11/8/2022: Detroit, MI – El Club

11/9/2022: Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

11/10/2022: Montreal, QC – SAT

11/12/2022: Boston, MA – Royale

11/15/2022: New York, NY – Webster Hall

11/18/2022: Washington, DC – 930 Club

11/19/2022: Nashville, TN – Basement East

11/20/2022: Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

11/22/2022: Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theatre

11/26/2022: Miami, FL – Art With Me Festival

12/31/2022: Murroon VIC, Australia – Falls Birregurra

