Magdalena Bay – All You Do

Los Angeles-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay—a.k.a. Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin—recently announced a deluxe reissue of their breakout debut album Mercurial World, out September 23 on Luminelle Recordings.
The band share their first new single of 2022. The guitar-driven “All You Do” swells into a majestic pop gem that perfectly complements the reimagined sonic landscape of Mercurial World Deluxe.
Magdalena Bay recently announced a Fall headline tour throughout the U.S., and continue their festival run this weekend at This Ain’t No Picnic in Los Angeles. The band performed at Primavera and Pitchfork Festivals this Summer, and will play Austin City Limits and Second Sky later this year. See below to find a show near you and get tickets here.
Tour dates
8/27-28/2022: Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl
9/28/2022: Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club
9/30/2022: Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
10/1/2022: Eugene, OR – W.O.W Hall
10/2/2022: Arcata, CA – Arcata Theatre Lounge
10/4/2022: Santa Cruz, CA – The Atrium (at the Catalyst)
10/6/2022: Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
10/7/2022: Santa Fe, MN – Meow Wolf
10/9/2022: Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/11/2022: Houston, TX – White Oak Downstairs
10/12/2022: Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/13/2022: Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
10/16/2022: Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/28/2022: San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
10/29/2022: Oakland, CA – Second Sky
11/1/2022: Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
11/2/2022: Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
11/4/2022: Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
11/5/2022: Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
11/6/2022: Madison, WI- Majestic Theatre
11/8/2022: Detroit, MI – El Club
11/9/2022: Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
11/10/2022: Montreal, QC – SAT
11/12/2022: Boston, MA – Royale
11/15/2022: New York, NY – Webster Hall
11/18/2022: Washington, DC – 930 Club
11/19/2022: Nashville, TN – Basement East
11/20/2022: Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
11/22/2022: Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theatre
11/26/2022: Miami, FL – Art With Me Festival
12/31/2022: Murroon VIC, Australia – Falls Birregurra
