Tenci – A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing

Today, Chicago-based band Tenci announces A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing, their new album out November 4th on Keeled Scales, plus a North American tour.

Lead single “Two Cups” continues Tenci’s interplay between folk and rock, and is presented alongside a gorgeous and playful video directed by John TerEick.

Tenci is Jess Shoman, joined by Curtis Oren on saxophone and guitar, Izzy Reidy (Izzy True) on bass, and Joseph Farago (Joey Nebulous) on drums.

Tenci Tour Dates

Fri. Nov. 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Mon. Nov. 7 – Minneapolis, MN

Wed. Nov. 9 – Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

Thu. Nov. 10 – Montreal, QC @ Casa de Popolo

Fri. Nov. 11 – Boston, MA @ Lilypad

Sat. Nov. 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Mon. Nov. 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

Tue. Nov. 15 – Washington, DC @ DC9

Thu. Nov. 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

Fri. Nov. 18 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

Sat. Nov. 19 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

#tenci.band