Mamalarky – It Hurts

Last month, Mamalarky announced their sophomore full-length, Pocket Fantasy, which is due out September 30 via Fire Talk. The album is the follow up to the band’s critically-acclaimed 2020 self-titled debut LP.

Today, Mamalarky are back with a second single from their forthcoming LP, a track called “It Hurts”.

“Writing about this song in this context feels extremely meta because the song itself picks at what it’s like as a musician to essentially be careerizing your own experiences and emotions,” Mamalarky’s Bennett explains. “It’s pretty bizarre to put out shit that is so personal–like, when someone loves a sad song you wrote it’s like…I’m sorry we’ve been down in the same way? Or, I’m glad you enjoy listening to something that was essentially an intervention that I needed to have, haha.

“‘It Hurts’ is also a bit about the one-sided narrative of songwriters writing about their lives and relationships, for that to exist out there forever and to be consumed by people who only know the song. I’m always left wondering about the other side of the story when I hear those epic heartbreak songs, we’ll just never know.

“There’s one line about being ‘a poorly drawn caricature,’ which is what it can feel like having any of your music deciphered by anyone. The goal is to draw a really moving, poignant portrait though and I feel closer to doing that with every song we put out.”

Tour Dates

9.29 – Phoenix, AZ – Trunk Space

9.30 – San Diego – Public Square

10.1 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

10.2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

10.4 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

10.6 – Sacramento, CA – The Starlet Room

10.7 – Reno, NV – Off Beat Music Festival

10.9 – Portland, OR – Polaris Hall

10.10 – Seattle, WA – Vera Project

10.13 – Fort Colins, CO – The Coast

10.14 – Denver, CO – Hi-Dive

11.1 – Asheville, NC – Static Age

11.2 – Nashville, TN – DRKMTTR

11.3. – Richmond, VA – Get Tight

11.4 – Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong

11.5 – Philadelphia, PA – Silk City

11.6 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right

11.7 – Boston, MA – O’Briens

11.8 – Montreal, QC – Brasserie Beaubien

11.9 – Toronto, ON – The Baby G

11.11 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Brass Rail

11.12 – Chicago, IL – Schuba’s

11.13 – St. Louis, MO – the Sinkhole

11.15 – Athens, GA – Flicker Bar

11.16 – Atlanta, GA – 529

