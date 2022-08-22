Babehoven – I’m On Your Team

Babehoven – the Hudson, NY-based project led by Maya Bon – announce their debut album, Light Moving Time, out October 28th via Double Double Whammy, and today share its lead single/video, “I’m On Your Team.”

Lead single “I’m On Your Team” is a reminder that there are always people willing to come to our rescue. It’s an ode to support systems that are not only built on mutual love and respect, but also a desire for emotional growth and sustainability. Sonically, it falls somewhere between a flowy country song and an ‘80s power ballad. The gorgeous video, directed by Evan Daves, features Bon and Albert in natural landscapes in upstate New York. “‘I’m On Your Team’ is about finding a way through the thickest of life’s hard moments,” says Bon. “It encapsulates a feeling that someone is out there thinking of you and holding your wellbeing in their heart, a feeling of innate kindness, care, and community support. From a production stance, we were inspired by the strange and melodramatic 1989 Roy Orbison song ‘You May Feel Me Crying.’ We wanted to make a somewhat ridiculous 80’s anthemic song and felt that ‘I’m On Your Team’ was just the right match.”

Babehoven Tour Dates

Thu. Oct. 27 – Catskill, NY @ Avalon Lounge

Sat. Oct. 29 – Allston, MA @ Tourist Trap

Sat. Nov. 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

Fri. Nov. 11 – Washington, DC @ DC9 *

Sat. Nov. 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

Wed. Nov. 16 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *

Thu. Nov. 17 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison *

Fri. Nov. 18 – Windsor, ON @ Phog Lounge

Sat. Nov. 19 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

Sun. Nov. 20 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

Wed. Nov. 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord *

Fri. Dec. 2 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

Sat. Dec. 3 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

Sat. Dec. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

*w/ Skullcrusher

