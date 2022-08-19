Demi Lovato – HOLY FVCK & Tour

GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato has released their highly-anticipated 8th studio album HOLY FVCK via Island Records.

“When making HOLY FVCK, I wanted to explore the dichotomy between ideas and feelings we all face: good & bad, holy & evil, and anger & love. The album is a deeply personal journey that begins with pain and anger and concludes with me reclaiming my power. It gave me the freedom to express myself in ways I didn’t know were possible and find joy I’d been missing when making music. It’s cathartic and grounded, yet exhilarating and a hell of a good time. I don’t know where I’ll be in life in a year, or in five or 10 years – but what I do know is that this record is exactly where I am now, and I am damn proud of it. I hope everyone who listens is too,” states Demi.

Today she released the title track:

The 16-track album is a sonic journey grounded in their rock and pop-punk roots and illustrates an earnest yet tongue-in-cheek retrospective of their life experiences. HOLY FVCK includes previously released songs “29,” “SUBSTANCE,” SKIN OF MY TEETH,” and features from Yungblud, Royal & The Serpent, and Dead Sara.

HOLY FVCK TOUR SOUTH AMERICA DATES:

Tue Aug 30 – São Paulo, Brazil – Espaço das Américas

Wed Aug 31 – São Paulo, Brazil – Espaço das Américas

Fri Sep 02 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Esplanada do Mineirão

Sun Sep 04 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock in Rio (FESTIVAL)

Wed Sep 07 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

Fri Sep 09 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

Tue Sep 13 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

HOLY FVCK TOUR NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Thu Sep 22 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento *

Fri Sep 23 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

Sun Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds *

Tue Sep 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *

Wed Sep 28 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater ^

Fri Sep 30 – Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas ^

Mon Oct 03 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium ^

Wed Oct 05 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre ^

Fri Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit ^

Sun Oct 09 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^

Mon Oct 10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

Wed Oct 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia ^

Thu Oct 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

Sat Oct 15 – Toronto, ON – History ^

Sun Oct 16 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia ^

Tue Oct 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre ^

Fri Oct 21 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Sun Oct 23 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

Tue Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium *

Fri Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

Sun Oct 30 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Event Center *

Tue Nov 01 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans *

Thu Nov 03 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

Sun Nov 06 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

Support Key

* DEAD SARA

^ Royal & The Serpent

