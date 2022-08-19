Courtney Barnett – Here and There Fest Demos Released

Courtney Barnett’s Here and There festival is officially underway with the first half of the tour now complete. The first 7 shows featured incredible performances from Lucy Dacus, Snail Mail, Alvvays, They Hate Change, Faye Webster, Bartees Strange, The Beths, Quinn Christpherson, Hana Vu and Caroline Rose. The tour will now head to the West Coast where Barnett will be joined at various points by Arooj Aftab, Bedouine, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Indigo De Souza, Japanese Breakfast, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, and Wet Leg. As Paste Magazine put it, “If a festival tour with a rotating lineup of some of the best indie-rock artists out there right now compiled by an excellent artist in her own right sounds like a dream to you, we’re here to inform you that you’re wide awake and it’s happening.” A full city-by-city summary can be found below.

To celebrate the incredible coming together of these wonderful artists, Barnett has today released a very rare and limited edition run of 600 cassette tapes where all funds raised will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates for Youth.

Earlier this week the demo for Sleater-Kinney’s Complex Female Characters was released.

#counrtneybarnett #Hereandtherefest