TOSH ALEXANDER – Cum Yah

International Jamaican-American artist Tosh Alexander releases the tantalizing official music video to her sizzling hit “Cum Yah.”

The official music video, directed by Rogen “Ruption” Walker (Aidonia, Konshens, Shenseea,) was shot in Portland, Jamaica, and immediately grabs the attention of all with Tosh’s hard-hitting presence as she pays homage to the 90’s golden era of Dancehall with a splendor aesthetic and enriching allure.

Tosh shares, “It was important for me to highlight the dynamic of the Jamaican culture through our fashion, attitude & art form. From the vibrant colors of the tropical- lux landscape, the fashion which pays homage to Caribbean & Dancehall fashion with subtle nuances of couture, to the grit of our expression throughout the video. I wanted the person watching “Cum Yah” to gain an authentic experience of my culture for those 3 minutes & 7 seconds.”

#toshalexander