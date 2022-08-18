Soccer Mommy – Shotgun, GRAMMY Museum, Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Soccer Mommy released Sometimes, Forever, her magnificent new album produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never, a few weeks ago to universal acclaim.
Today, Soccer Mommy shares a new remix of “Shotgun,” courtesy of Magdalena Bay,
as well as a slowed down
Additionally, she announces that next week she will perform an intimate, sold-out solo show for GRAMMY Museum® Los Angeles on Monday evening, just before she returns to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, August 23nd.and reverbed edit of the song.
Soccer Mommy recently announced a massive U.S. tour in support of Sometimes, Forever, and her European tour kicks off later this month.
8/22/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ GRAMMY Museum®
8/31/22 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms *
9/01/22 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk *
9/02/22 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
9/03/22 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity *
9/05/22 – Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn *
9/06/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow *
9/08/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan *
9/09/22 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee *
9/10/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen *
9/12/22 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club *
9/13/22 – Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus *
9/15/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
9/16/22 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn
9/17/22 – Brussels, BE – Rotonde @ Botanique *
9/18/22 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain *
9/20/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz *
9/21/22 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed *
9/22/22 – London, UK @ O2 Forum *
9/23/22 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
9/24/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
10/28/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex &
10/29/22 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre &
10/30/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &
11/01/22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro &
11/04/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom &
11/05/22 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA &
11/06/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues &
11/08/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^
11/11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^
11/12/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^
11/14/22 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^
11/16/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^
11/17/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage ^
