Maisie Peters – Good Enough

British pop singer-songwriter Maisie Peters today shares her most vulnerable ballad to date, “Good Enough.” Co-written and produced by GRAMMY Award winner Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Caroline Polacheck).

“‘Good Enough’ is a song that’s really important to me”, shares Maisie. “I wrote it with Dan in January of 2020, and I distinctly remember thinking it felt really special. Due to the pandemic and a whole host of other things, the song was forgotten about, hidden behind other things. Then recently, it reared its head again. Life having a funny way of sending it back to me when I needed it most. I knew I had to put it out when it felt like I could’ve written it yesterday. It’s a universal feeling but also the loneliest feeling in the world and I hope it can be as special to other people.”

With just 5 of 54 shows left supporting Ed Sheeran on his + – = ÷ x stadium tour, Maisie will return to the states for her “i’m telling the whole of america tour,” followed by a sold-out show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton – the latter of which sold out in under an hour.

+ – = ÷ x TOUR

Saturday, August 20, 2022 – Helsinki, FI – Olympic Stadium

Sunday, August 21, 2022 – Helsinki, FI – Olympic Stadium

Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Warsaw, PO – PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 26, 2022 – Warsaw, PO – PGE Narodowy

Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Vienna, AT – Ernst Happel Stadium

Friday, September 2, 2022 -Vienna, AT – Ernst Happel Stadium

i’m telling the whole of america tour

Friday, November 4, 2022 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

Sunday, November 6, 2022 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix [SOLD OUT]

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre [VENUE UPGRADE]

Friday, November 11, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore [SOLD OUT]

Monday, November 14, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

