Julia, Julia – No Hard Feelings

Julia Kugel of The Coathangers shares another dreamy single titled “No Hard Feelings.”

The track follows captivating lead-single “Fever In My Heart” + the announcement of her debut solo LP Derealization under a new moniker, Julia, Julia. Derealization is set to release September 30, 2022 on Suicide Squeeze Records.

About the track + video Julia shares: “I have realized recently that the themes of “missing” and “waiting” come up quite often in my lyrics. I feel like I have spent my life waiting. Waiting to go, waiting to get there, waiting to play, then waiting to leave. Living in memory and hope and missing everything in between. “No Hard Feelings” is a bittersweet recollection. It’s about smiling at disappointment.

The narrative for this video was the idea of going to different locations, and… waiting, and collecting memories. In the video, I take a memento from every place and carry it with me. Even though these mementos are quite useless- flowers, pieces of plastic, flakes of paint, etc- they are precious to me. This may be the most authentic I have every been in a video. There was no acting.”

