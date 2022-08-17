DaniLeigh – Heartbreaker & 4 Velour Headlining Tour
DaniLeigh, the billion-streaming singer and songwriter, dancer, choreographer, and producer who recently announced her “4 Velour” Tour now reveals that the official music video for her latest single “Heartbreaker.”
DaniLeigh’s 5-week, 21-city “4 Velour” Tour will kick off September 9th at the Observatory in Santa Ana, CA; and wrap up with a homecoming at the Novo in Los Angeles on October 13th.
MY SIDE, with “Dead To Me” and “Heartbreaker” is the first new music by DaniLeigh since her highly praised Movie album and film counterpart of 2020.
