DaniLeigh – Heartbreaker & 4 Velour Headlining Tour

DaniLeigh, the billion-streaming singer and songwriter, dancer, choreo­grapher, and producer who recently announced her “4 Velour” Tour now reveals that the official music video for her latest single “Heartbreaker.”

DaniLeigh’s 5-week, 21-city “4 Velour” Tour will kick off September 9th at the Observ­a­tory in Santa Ana, CA; and wrap up with a homecoming at the Novo in Los Angeles on October 13th.

DaniLeigh Tour

MY SIDE, with “Dead To Me” and “Heartbreaker” is the first new music by DaniLeigh since her highly praised Movie album and film counterpart of 2020.

My Side

DANILEIGH “4 VELOUR” HEADLINING U.S. TOUR

Date               City                                  Venue                             

Sept.   8          Santa Ana, CA                The Observatory

            10        San Francisco, CA         August Hall

            11        Sacramento, CA             Ace of Spades

            13        Phoenix, AZ                    Van Buren

            16        Houston, TX                    House Of Blues

            18        Dallas, TX                        Echo Lounge & Music Hall

            20        New Orleans, LA            House Of Blues

            21        Orlando, FL                     Beacham

            22        Atlanta, GA                      Buckhead Theatre

            25        Philadelphia, PA             Union Transfer

            26        New York, NY                 Gramercy Theatre

            27        Boston, MA                     Paradise Rock Club

            29        Detroit, MI                        El Club

            30        Cleveland, OH                House Of Blues

Oct.     2          Pittsburgh, PA                Spirit Hall

            3          Chicago, IL                      House Of Blues

            5          Lawrence, KS                 Bottleneck

            6          Minneapolis, MN            Varsity Theatre

            9          Denver, CO                     Summit Music Hall

            11        Salt Lake City, UT          Soundwell

            13        Los Angeles, CA            The Novo

#iamdanileigh

August 17th, 2022