DaniLeigh – Heartbreaker & 4 Velour Headlining Tour

DaniLeigh, the billion-streaming singer and songwriter, dancer, choreo­grapher, and producer who recently announced her “4 Velour” Tour now reveals that the official music video for her latest single “Heartbreaker.”

DaniLeigh’s 5-week, 21-city “4 Velour” Tour will kick off September 9th at the Observ­a­tory in Santa Ana, CA; and wrap up with a homecoming at the Novo in Los Angeles on October 13th.

MY SIDE, with “Dead To Me” and “Heartbreaker” is the first new music by DaniLeigh since her highly praised Movie album and film counterpart of 2020.

DANILEIGH “4 VELOUR” HEADLINING U.S. TOUR

Date City Venue

Sept. 8 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

10 San Francisco, CA August Hall

11 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

13 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren

16 Houston, TX House Of Blues

18 Dallas, TX Echo Lounge & Music Hall

20 New Orleans, LA House Of Blues

21 Orlando, FL Beacham

22 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

25 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

26 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

27 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

29 Detroit, MI El Club

30 Cleveland, OH House Of Blues

Oct. 2 Pittsburgh, PA Spirit Hall

3 Chicago, IL House Of Blues

5 Lawrence, KS Bottleneck

6 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theatre

9 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

11 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

13 Los Angeles, CA The Novo

#iamdanileigh