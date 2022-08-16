Thick – Happiness

Brooklyn pop-punk trio THICK share their third + final exhilirating single, “Happiness”, accompanied by a visual capturing a day of true irony as the band takes a convertible out in search of happiness despite an advancing blizzard.

The track follows the announcement of their forthcoming new album, Happy Now and singles “Loser” + “Tell Myself”. Working again with producer Joel Hamilton (Iggy Pop, Juiceboxxx) and recorded at Studio G Brooklyn, the LP is set to release August 19th, 2022 via Epitaph Records.

About the track, THICK share: “This song explores the ways we seek validation and how it motivates the way we interact with the world around us. Whether you look for it externally or internally, it begs the question, ‘Who is this all for and is it ever enough?'”

8/27 – Wichita, KS – Kansas Is For Lovers Fest @ Wave +

08/28 – Denver, CO – Colorado is for Lovers Fest @ Levitt Pavilion +

09/07 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom +

09/08 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar +

09/09 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall +

09/10 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground +

09/11 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room +

09/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz +

09/15 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison +

09/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary +

09/17 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest @ Douglass Park

09/18 – St Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall *

09/20 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Vultures *

09/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project *

09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ The WISE Hall *

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater *

09/26 – Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub *

09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

09/28 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Atrium @ The Catalyst *

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre #

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah #

10/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge #

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s #

10/05 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room @ House of Blues #

10/07 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck #

10/08 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers #

10/09 – Nashville, TN @ The End #

10/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade: Purgatory #

10/12 – Washington DC @ Songbyrd #

10/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie #

10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ St Vitus [early + late shows] #

+ = w/ Bad Waitress

* = w/ Vial

