The Beths – Knees Deep

The Beths present the new single, “Knees Deep,” from their forthcoming album, Expert In A Dying Field, out September 16th on Carpark Records, and announce a 2023 North American headline tour.

Knees Deep” was a last minute addition to the record and features one of Expert In A Dying Field’s best guitar lines, courtesy of guitarist Jonathan Pearce.

Liz Stokes adds: “I’m the kind of person who wants to go swimming, but takes like ten minutes to get all the way into the cold water, slowly and painfully. I hate this about myself, and am kind of envious of people who can just jump straight in the deep end. In a shocking twist, this is also a metaphor?! For how I wish I was the kind of person who was brave and decisive instead of cautious and scared.”

The Beths Tour Dates

(Tickets available at thebeths.com) (new dates in bold)

Tue. Aug. 16 – Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival, Salt Shed

Thu. Aug. 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

Fri. Aug. 19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

Sat. Aug. 20 – Covington, KY (Cincinnati) @ Madison Live

Mon. Aug. 22 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Tue. Aug. 23 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

Thu. Aug. 25 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Fri. Aug. 26 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

Sat. Aug. 27 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music

Sun. Aug. 28 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

Wed. Aug. 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

Thu. Sep. 1 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

Thu. Sep. 15 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell

Fri. Sep. 16 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

Sat. Sep. 17 – Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid

Tue. Sep. 20 – Adelaide, AU @ The Gov

Wed. Sep. 21 – Perth, AU @ Magnet House

Fri. Sep. 23 – Wellington, NZ @ Opera House

Sat. Sep. 24 – Nelson, NZ @ Theatre Royal

Fri. Sep. 30 – Christchurch, NZ @ James Hay Theatre

Sat. Oct. 1 – Dunedin, NZ @ The Glenroy

Fri. Oct. 7 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall

2023 North American Headlining

Thu. Feb. 16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 17 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Wed. Feb. 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Fri. Feb. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sun. Feb. 26 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Tue. Feb. 28 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Thu. Mar. 2 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri. Mar. 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. Mar. 4 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Mon. Mar. 6 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Tue. Mar. 7 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven

Wed. Mar. 8 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Fri. Mar. 10 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Sat. Mar. 11 – Dallas, TX @ Tulips

Tue. Mar. 14 – Denver, CO @ Summit

Thu. Mar. 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Fri. Mar. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Sat. Mar. 18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

