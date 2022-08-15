Lizzo – 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)

After an interrupted wedding in the music video for Lizzo’s 7x Platinum “Truth Hurts,” the 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar is giving love another chance in her brand-new “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” video featuring Tyson Beckford.

