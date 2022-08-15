Automatic Headlining North American Tour

Fresh off their packed LA record release show at The Regent, Automatic (Izzy Glaudini, Lola Dompé, Halle Saxon) have announced their first headlining North American tour in support of their acclaimed new album Excess.

Today, they’ve shared a new video for Excess’ immediate track, “Automaton.”

Of the track, Automatic explains “Automaton is about having to deprogram yourself from capitalist ways of thinking, but, of course, we framed the song in our sci-fi theme – with an actual automaton as protagonist.” The band’s accompanied video, created by Yana Pan and Jenny Nirgends, uses paper cut animations to illustrate one automaton’s journey to break from the pack and create something new.

Sept 2nd – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

Sept 3rd – Tucson, AZ @ HOCO Festival

Sept 5th – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel*

Sept 6th – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel*

Sept 7th – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel*

Sept 9th – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater*

Sept 10th – Seattle, WA @ Neumos*

Sept 11th – Seattle, WA @ Neumos*

Sept 17th – New York, NY @ Rough Trade ​​Indieplaza

Sept 23rd – Garden City, ID @ Flipside Fest

Sept 24th – Sacramento, CA @ Red Museum

Sept 29th – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ~

Oct 1st – Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

Oct 2nd – Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

Oct 8th – Cuauhtémoc, Mexico @ Rabbit Hutch Festival

Oct 11th – Atlanta, GA @ 529

Oct 12th – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

Oct 13th – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

Oct 14th – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

Oct 15th – Philadelphia, PA @ The Dolphin

Oct 18th – Cambridge, MA @ The Lilypad

Oct 19th – Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufounes

Oct 20th – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

Oct 21st – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Oct 22nd – Detroit, MI @ MOCAD

Oct 23rd – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

Oct 24th – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

Oct 27th – Austin, TX @ Levitation

Oct 28th – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

Oct 29th – Birmingham, AL @ Moonstone Music Festival

Oct 30th – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Nov 11th – Seattle, WA @ Freakout Festival

* w/ Osees

~ w/ Bauhaus

