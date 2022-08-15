Automatic Headlining North American Tour

Fresh off their packed LA record release show at The Regent, Automatic (Izzy Glaudini, Lola Dompé, Halle Saxon) have announced their first headlining North American tour in support of their acclaimed new album Excess.
Today, they’ve shared a new video for Excess’ immediate track, “Automaton.”
Of the track, Automatic explains “Automaton is about having to deprogram yourself from capitalist ways of thinking, but, of course, we framed the song in our sci-fi theme – with an actual automaton as protagonist.” The band’s accompanied video, created by Yana Pan and Jenny Nirgends, uses paper cut animations to illustrate one automaton’s journey to break from the pack and create something new.
