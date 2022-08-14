The Arts Lead Sheet # 58 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:
https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/
Grants
BMI Dolly Parton Scholarship
https://bmifoundation.org/programs/info/nashville_songwriting_scholarship
BMI Foundation Grants & Scholarships
https://bmifoundation.org/programs
Jobs
Tour Operations Manager (Frontier) – Sydney, AU
https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/tour-operations-manager/
CMC Rocks Qld Festival Mananger (CMC Rocks Qld) – Sydney, AU
https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/cmc-rocks-qld-festival-manager/
International Marketing Assistant (Secretly Group) – London, UK – August 19, 2022
https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/international-marketing-assistant-secretly-group
Management Assistant (Solar Management) – London, UK
https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/management-assistant-solar-management
Digital Marketing Manager (Rareform) – US
https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/digital-marketing-manager-rareform
Director, Marketing & Promotions (Kroenke Sports) – Denver, CO
https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3215396338/
Producer (IHeartMedia) – Denver, CO
https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3206893155/
Opportunities
JOIN THE SCFD’S DENVER COUNTY CULTURAL COUNCIL – Denver, CO – August 18, 2022
https://www.artsandvenuesdenver.com/about/scfd-tier-iii/denver-county-cultural-council
Athena Project – Denver, CO – Call for Playwright Submissions – August 31, 2022
https://athenaprojectarts.org/submit-2/
Events
CREATIVITY & THE POWER OF SOCIAL NETWORKS – Denver, CO – August 23, 2022 – 4pm MST
https://www.mcnicholsbuilding.com/events/detail/creativity-and-the-power-of-social-networks-a-talk-and-mixer-for-artists-and-entrepreneurs-second-floor-4-6-pm
MILE HIGH STARTUPS & MUSIC – Denver, CO – August 25, 2022 – 4pm MST
https://www.artsandvenuesdenver.com/events/detail/mile-high-startups-music
Women Songwriters Hall of Fame – 2nd Annual Awards Event – Washington, DC – August 27, 2022
https://womensongwritershalloffame.org/
(PAR) Introduction to Emergency Preparedness for Performing Arts Organizations – September 8, 2022 – 2pm EST
https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=782A2359-6207-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732
(PAR) Crisis Communication and Reputation Management for Performing Arts Organizations – September 13, 2022 – 2pm EST
https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=27F6B3BB-C709-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732
(PAR) Event Preparedness: Active Shooters and Hostile Activity at Your Venues – September 14, 2022 – 2pm EST
https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=79B48A92-420C-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732
Live Nation Women Partners With The United State of Women For Beautiful Noise Live – When All Women Vote Week of Action – Atlanta, GA – September 19-23, 2022
https://celebrityaccess.com/2022/08/10/live-nation-women-partners-with-the-united-state-of-women-for-beautiful-noise-live-when-all-women-vote-week-of-action/?utm_source=phplist1378&utm_medium=email&utm_content=HTML&utm_campaign=CelebrityAccess%20Daily%20Encore
(PAR) Fire Safety and Preparedness for Performing Arts Organizations – September 22, 2022 – 2pm EST
https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=164BD6F9-F60C-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732
(PAR) Introduction to Festival Safety: The Art of Mass Gatherings Approach – September 28, 2022 – 2pm EST
https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=17B8BD64-8807-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732
(PAR) Disaster Response for Performing Arts Organizations – Oct 4, 2022 – 2pm EST
https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=93FDCB8F-5D08-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732
(PAR) Health and Safety in the Performing Arts – Oct 11, 2022 – 2pm EST
https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=9F7EAD6B-4B0C-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732
(PAR) Safety and Security for Performing Arts – Oct 19, 2022 – 2pm EST
https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=0824C7CF-AC0D-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732
(PAR) Business Continuity for Performing Arts Organizations – Nov 8, 2022 – 2pm EST
https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=9F0500E2-4B0C-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732
(PAR) Networking for Disaster Management in the Performing Arts – Nov 10, 2022 – 1pm EST
https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=AF9CD061-D106-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732
(PAR) Cybersecurity Tips for Performing Arts Organizations – Nov 15, 2022 – 2pm EST
https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=62A8EA9A-2809-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732
(PAR) Risk Assessment for Performing Arts Organizations – Nov 17, 2022 – 2pm EST
https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=1B9A2FA6-5E08-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732
Leave a Reply