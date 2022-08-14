The Arts Lead Sheet # 58 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Grants

BMI Dolly Parton Scholarship

https://bmifoundation.org/programs/info/nashville_songwriting_scholarship

BMI Foundation Grants & Scholarships

https://bmifoundation.org/programs

Jobs

Tour Operations Manager (Frontier) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/tour-operations-manager/

CMC Rocks Qld Festival Mananger (CMC Rocks Qld) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/cmc-rocks-qld-festival-manager/

International Marketing Assistant (Secretly Group) – London, UK – August 19, 2022

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/international-marketing-assistant-secretly-group

Management Assistant (Solar Management) – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/management-assistant-solar-management

Digital Marketing Manager (Rareform) – US

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/digital-marketing-manager-rareform

Director, Marketing & Promotions (Kroenke Sports) – Denver, CO

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3215396338/

Producer (IHeartMedia) – Denver, CO

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3206893155/

Opportunities

JOIN THE SCFD’S DENVER COUNTY CULTURAL COUNCIL – Denver, CO – August 18, 2022

https://www.artsandvenuesdenver.com/about/scfd-tier-iii/denver-county-cultural-council

Athena Project – Denver, CO – Call for Playwright Submissions – August 31, 2022

https://athenaprojectarts.org/submit-2/

Events

CREATIVITY & THE POWER OF SOCIAL NETWORKS – Denver, CO – August 23, 2022 – 4pm MST

https://www.mcnicholsbuilding.com/events/detail/creativity-and-the-power-of-social-networks-a-talk-and-mixer-for-artists-and-entrepreneurs-second-floor-4-6-pm

MILE HIGH STARTUPS & MUSIC – Denver, CO – August 25, 2022 – 4pm MST

https://www.artsandvenuesdenver.com/events/detail/mile-high-startups-music

Women Songwriters Hall of Fame – 2nd Annual Awards Event – Washington, DC – August 27, 2022

https://womensongwritershalloffame.org/

(PAR) Introduction to Emergency Preparedness for Performing Arts Organizations – September 8, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=782A2359-6207-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732

(PAR) Crisis Communication and Reputation Management for Performing Arts Organizations – September 13, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=27F6B3BB-C709-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732

(PAR) Event Preparedness: Active Shooters and Hostile Activity at Your Venues – September 14, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=79B48A92-420C-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732

Live Nation Women Partners With The United State of Women For Beautiful Noise Live – When All Women Vote Week of Action – Atlanta, GA – September 19-23, 2022

https://celebrityaccess.com/2022/08/10/live-nation-women-partners-with-the-united-state-of-women-for-beautiful-noise-live-when-all-women-vote-week-of-action/?utm_source=phplist1378&utm_medium=email&utm_content=HTML&utm_campaign=CelebrityAccess%20Daily%20Encore

(PAR) Fire Safety and Preparedness for Performing Arts Organizations – September 22, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=164BD6F9-F60C-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732

(PAR) Introduction to Festival Safety: The Art of Mass Gatherings Approach – September 28, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=17B8BD64-8807-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732

(PAR) Disaster Response for Performing Arts Organizations – Oct 4, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=93FDCB8F-5D08-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732

(PAR) Health and Safety in the Performing Arts – Oct 11, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=9F7EAD6B-4B0C-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732

(PAR) Safety and Security for Performing Arts – Oct 19, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=0824C7CF-AC0D-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732

(PAR) Business Continuity for Performing Arts Organizations – Nov 8, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=9F0500E2-4B0C-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732

(PAR) Networking for Disaster Management in the Performing Arts – Nov 10, 2022 – 1pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=AF9CD061-D106-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732

(PAR) Cybersecurity Tips for Performing Arts Organizations – Nov 15, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=62A8EA9A-2809-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732

(PAR) Risk Assessment for Performing Arts Organizations – Nov 17, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=1B9A2FA6-5E08-ED11-80FC-00155D0A2732