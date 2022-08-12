Tiësto & Charli XCX – Hot In It

Tiësto joined forces with pop superstar Charli XCX on certified song of the summer “Hot in It” which has been taking over since its release last month. The sizzling hot official music video directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato) is out everywhere via Atlantic Records

“It’s been incredible to see how much everyone is loving the song, and I couldn’t be more excited to share this unique and super fun music video!” said Tiësto. “Charli absolutely kills it!”

