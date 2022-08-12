Alicia Keys ft Brent Falyaz – Trillions

Today Alicia Keys releases “Trillions.”
After three months of a sold-out European arena tour, 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter, Alicia Keys recently kicked off her 2022 ‘The Alicia + Keys World Tour’
Fri Aug 12 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Sun Aug 14 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Tue Aug 16 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Thu Aug 18 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Fri Aug 19 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Sun Aug 21 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Tue Aug 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Wed Aug 24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre*
Thu Aug 25 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
Sun Aug 28 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Mon Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Wed Aug 31 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
Fri Sep 02 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Sat Sep 03 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Mon Sep 05 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Tue Sep 06 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Wed Sep 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Fri Sep 09 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Sat Sep 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Wed Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat Sep 17 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Fri Sep 23 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sat Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
