Black Honey – Charlie Bronson

2021 saw the UK’s finest independent rock band Black Honey stealthily bother the Top 10 with their second album Written & Directed.

Getting straight back to business, today Izzy & co share their visceral new song ‘Charlie Bronson’ alongside an almost literal punch-in-the-guts video set in a boxing gym which depicts the blurred lines between sex and gender that many continue to wrestle with and fight against.

Iz explains, “There’s a personality in my head that feels like Britain’s most notorious prisoner. Sometimes I can’t make sense of anything. It’s a bind of frustration from having to constantly present myself in a way that society accepts. My mind works differently. I say all the wrong things. I hate being ‘ladylike’. I was punished so much for what I know to be my good qualities; a strong minded neurodivergent person who is creative, inquisitive, excitable and in my own universe.

I was medicated, my shine dimmed and I began to see how the world rewards women who turn invisible. ‘Charlie Bronson’ is my rage.”

