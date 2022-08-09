Lucius “Feels Like Second Nature” Headline Tour

Known for their electric live performances, acclaimed indie pop band Lucius will embark on their “Feels Like Second Nature” headline tour this fall with newly confirmed shows at Austin’s Scoot Inn, Dallas’ The Echo, Denver’s Ogden Theatre, Seattle’s Neptune Theatre, San Diego’s Music Box and Los Angeles’ The Belasco among many others. See below for complete itinerary. Tickets for the tour go on-sale this Friday, August 12 at 10:00am local time here.

The tour celebrates the band’s acclaimed new album, Second Nature, which was released this past spring via Mom + Pop Music (U.S. and Mexico), Dine Alone (Canada), Second Nature Records/Secretly Distribution (RoW).

LUCIUS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, August 12 at 10:00am local time

September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

September 10—Chattanooga, TN—Moon River Music Festival

September 30—St. Augustine, FL—Sing Out Loud Florida

October 2—San Francisco, CA—Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

November 2—Santa Fe, NM—Meow Wolf+

November 4—Austin, TX—Scoot Inn+

November 5—Dallas, TX—The Echo+

November 6—Houston, TX—The Heights Theater+

November 8—Kansas City, MO—The Truman+

November 10—Boulder, CO—Fox Theatre+

November 11—Denver, CO—Ogden Theatre^

November 12—Salt Lake City, UT—Commonwealth Room^

November 15—Boise, ID—El Korah Shrine^

November 16—Seattle, WA—Neptune Theatre^

November 18—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom^

December 1—San Diego, CA—Music Box#

December 2—Los Angeles, CA—The Belasco#

January 9-13—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend

*supporting Brandi Carlile

+with special guest Shamir

^with special guest Abraham Alexander

#with special guest Sarah Kinsley

