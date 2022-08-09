Blu DeTiger Headline North American Tour

Blu Detiger

Bass prodigy and burgeoning pop icon Blu DeTiger will kick off an extensive North American headline tour on November 3 at Royale in Boston. The run, which will include a concert at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles (November 18), will conclude with a hometown show at NYC’s Webster Hall on December 3. See below for itinerary.

Blu Tour

The Seated Fan Club ticket pre-sale begins on Wednesday, August 10, at 12 PM PT here.

Last month, Capitol Records released “Crash Course,” Blu’s collaboration with Biig Piig.

Blu DeTiger – 2022 North American Headline Tour Dates

11/3                    Boston, MA                                    Royale

11/4                    South Burlington, VT                    Higher Ground Ballroom

11/5                    Toronto, ON                                   The Axis Club

11/7                    Detroit, MI                                     El Club

11/9                    Minneapolis, MN                          Fine Line

11/11                 Denver, CO                                      Bluebird Theatre

11/12                 Salt Lake City, UT                           Soundwell

11/14                 Seattle, WA                                     The Crocodile

11/15                 Portland, OR                                   Wonder Ballroom

11/17                 San Francisco, CA                           August Hall

11/18                 Los Angeles, CA                              El Rey Theatre

11/19                 Santa Ana, CA                                 The Observatory

11/21                 San Diego, CA                                 The Observatory North Park

11/22                 Phoenix, AZ                                     The Crescent Ballroom

11/25                 Dallas, TX                                        Granada Theater

11/26                 Austin, TX                                        Scoot Inn

11/28                 Atlanta, GA                                     Terminal West

11/29                 Nashville, TN                                  The Basement East

11/30                 Washington, DC                             9:30 Club

12/2                    Philadelphia, PA                            Union Transfer

12/3                    New York, NY                                 Webster Hall

August 9th, 2022