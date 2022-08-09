Blu DeTiger Headline North American Tour

Bass prodigy and burgeoning pop icon Blu DeTiger will kick off an extensive North American headline tour on November 3 at Royale in Boston. The run, which will include a concert at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles (November 18), will conclude with a hometown show at NYC’s Webster Hall on December 3. See below for itinerary.

The Seated Fan Club ticket pre-sale begins on Wednesday, August 10, at 12 PM PT here.

Last month, Capitol Records released “Crash Course,” Blu’s collaboration with Biig Piig.

Blu DeTiger – 2022 North American Headline Tour Dates

11/3 Boston, MA Royale

11/4 South Burlington, VT Higher Ground Ballroom

11/5 Toronto, ON The Axis Club

11/7 Detroit, MI El Club

11/9 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

11/11 Denver, CO Bluebird Theatre

11/12 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

11/14 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

11/15 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

11/17 San Francisco, CA August Hall

11/18 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre

11/19 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

11/21 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park

11/22 Phoenix, AZ The Crescent Ballroom

11/25 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

11/26 Austin, TX Scoot Inn

11/28 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

11/29 Nashville, TN The Basement East

11/30 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

12/2 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

12/3 New York, NY Webster Hall

#bludetiger