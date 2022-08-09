Blu DeTiger Headline North American Tour

Bass prodigy and burgeoning pop icon Blu DeTiger will kick off an extensive North American headline tour on November 3 at Royale in Boston. The run, which will include a concert at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles (November 18), will conclude with a hometown show at NYC’s Webster Hall on December 3. See below for itinerary.
The Seated Fan Club ticket pre-sale begins on Wednesday, August 10, at 12 PM PT here.
Last month, Capitol Records released “Crash Course,” Blu’s collaboration with Biig Piig.
Blu DeTiger – 2022 North American Headline Tour Dates
Leave a Reply